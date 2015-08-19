Time Warner Promotes Dogra to Senior VP

Time Warner named Priya Dogra senior VP, mergers and acquisitions.

In her new role, she will oversee the media company’s global merger and acquisition efforts in pursuit of its long term strategies.

The media world has been riding a wave of consolidations and traditional media companies have been looking to expand into new digital areas.

Dogra joined Time Warner in 2009 as a director in the mergers and acquisition group. Previously she’d been a VP in the technology, media and telecom investment banking group at Citigroup.

“She has been instrumental in originating, evaluating and executing critically important transactions across the company,” said Time Warner CFO Howard Averill. "Given her deep understanding of the industry, strong transaction execution skills and collaborative nature, we couldn’t hope for a more effective leader for this group.”