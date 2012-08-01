Time Warner Profit Lower in Second Quarter

Updated 3:10 p.m. ET

Time Warner reported lower second-quarter profits because of

a drop in its film and publishing revenue.

Ad revenues at Time Warner's TV networks rose just 2%,

partly because of plummeting primetime ratings at CNN, which began a management

shakeup with CNN Worldwide president Jim Walton announcing his departure last

month.

"Although CNN's ratings declined in part due to very

difficult comparisons with last year, to be clear, we are not satisfied with

CNN's ratings performance and we're focused on fixing it," Time Warner CEO Jeff

Bewkes said on the company's earnings conference call with analysts Wednesday.

"We're going to do a better job putting on programming that

will hold the audience," Bewkes said. "If you ask where are we aiming, how do

we plan to do that, [there's] strong demand for objective, comprehensive nonpartisan

coverage, really covering all the partisan views as well. But we need to do it

in a very compelling, more engaging way than we've been doing of late."

The company also said that for ad revenues, the third

quarter would be a tougher one, although things would pick up again in the

fourth quarter. And longer term, the company was looking for big increases in

subscriber fees for Turner's cable networks.

In the second quarter, Time Warner's income fell 33% to $430

million, or 44 cents per share, down from $638 million, or 59 cents per share,

a year ago.

Revenues fell 4% to $6.7 billion.

The company left its full-year guidance for revenues and

earnings unchanged.

At Time Warner's network division, adjusted operating income

rose 9% to $1.1 billion as revenue growth exceeded programming growth of 3%.

The increase in programming costs was the result of higher sports payments and

more original series.

Revenues rose 4% to $3.6 billion. Subscription revenue rose

6% and ad revenues rose 2%. Content revenues were down 5%.

Ad revenues at Turner were helped by higher pricing and an

increase in the number of NBA games. Time Warner CFO John Martin said that

domestic ad revenue growth was 6%, similar to first quarter, despite the

decline at CNN, where ratings were lower. Also affecting revenues were the timing of the

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and a shift of SI.com and Golf.com from Turner

to Time Inc.

International ad revenues were down by high single digits,

hurt by the shutdown of an operation in India and unfavorable foreign currency

movements.

Martin warned that Time Warner was not expecting to report

positive growth in ad revenues in the third quarter, but he added that the

company expects a "much, much stronger Q4."

In addition to the website shifts, which will continue to

affect ad revenues, and the shutdown of the Indian operations, plus another in

Turkey, "third-quarter scatter demand is a little slow right now," Martin said.

He attributed that to money being diverted to the Summer Olympics.

At the same time, Turner expects to have fewer Major League

Baseball games in this year's third quarter than a year ago. There will be more

in the fourth quarter, plus this year Turner has the American League Championship

Series, which usually get higher ratings than the NLCS, he said.

"We also expect growth to be stronger in the fourth quarter

as we'll benefit from additional NBA games on TNT, the 2012 presidential

election, expectations of improved overall ratings at our other networks in

general, some easier comparisons and the expectation of a much stronger scatter

market once the Olympics are over," Martin said.

Martin said it was too early to predict how much ad sales

would increase in the fourth quarter, "but we feel much better about the

advertising trends going into the fourth quarter and frankly as we progress

into 2013."

Bewkes added that Turner wrapped up "a very successful

upfront." He said "once again we negotiated CPM and volume increases at the top

end of the entire television business on both broadcast and cable network."

Turner's Cartoon Network has also been posting ratings gains

as Viacom's kid business leader Nickelodeon has suffered. "We have solid prices

in the kids upfront. We're able to take

advantage of our ratings growth," Bewkes said.

On the affiliate revenue side, Bewkes said that "between

2013 and 2016, we'll enter negotiations with just about every distributor for

just about all our basic cable networks, making it our biggest affiliate renewal

cycle in years."

He said that "based in part on the deals we've already

struck we have every confidence that Turner will grow domestic subscription

revenue at a double-digit pace annually between 2013 and 2016."

Bewkes also said that Time Warner is in discussions with

Google about the fiber cable service it is launching. Channels from

NBCUniversal, Viacom and Scripps are already on the service.

"We are in pretty good discussions with them and are

optimistic we'll be able to reach a deal," Bewkes said.

While Time Warner has reaped about $250 million in digital

streaming syndication deals, HBO is not likely to do a deal with Netflix. "Like

all subscription VOD services -- HBO, Showtime, Netflix, Amazon Prime -- they

all compete, and that's probably the primary way that they have relationship is

as competitors," Bewkes said. "But as you know, in the television and media

business sometimes there are ways for other relationships to emerge over time.

Not now, but we'll see in the future."

Martin added that the Warner Bros. TV studio also had a

strong quarter. "TV revenue was up more than 20% year-over-year to more than $1

billion and operating income was up double-digits," thanks in part to the beginning

of cable syndication of The Mentalist.

"That's the seventh time in the last eight quarters where we had double-digit

growth in TV."

Analyst Michael Nathanson of Nomura Securities said was not

overly impressed. "We do not believe these results will drive excitement to the

TWX story. We continue to look for signs of stronger affiliate fee growth and

sustainable ratings improvements at TNT and TBS," he said.

Todd Juenger of Sanford C. Bernstein, said "we believe TWX

margins will face pressure as content costs rise. At Turner, we believe

affiliate fees will grow at roughly the same rate as operating expenses, with

advertising growing more slowly." Juenger also said "we believe HBO will find

it hard to grow subs or pricing in a world that includes multiple SVOD entrants

at significantly lower price points, while cost pressures will also

intensify." But he added "We love Warner

Bros.' TV production business."

Bewkes started the conference call by acknowledging the

movie theater shootings last month. "I want to express our profound sadness

about the terrible event at the screening of the Dark Knight Rises in Colorado two weeks ago," he said. "Our deepest

sympathies go out to the victims of this appalling crime, to their families and

their loved ones."