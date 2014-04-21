Time Warner CEO Bewkes Pay Up 26%
Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes’ total compensation rose 26% to $32.5 million during 2013.
According to documents filed by Time Warner with the SEC, Bewkes’ salary was unchanged at $2 million, but his option awards jumped to $7.842 million from $2.96 million a year ago, helping to boost Bewkes’ payday.
John Martin, now CEO of Time Warner’s Turner Broadcasting unit, earned $12.7 million as CFO of the parent company.
Executive VP, international & corporate strategy, Gary Ginsberg was paid more than $4 million, according to the documents.
