Time Warner CEO Bewkes Paid $32.9M

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes, who fought off a takeover bid from Rupert Murdoch, received $32.9 billion in total compensation for 2014, virtually unchanged from the prior year.

On top of a $2 million salary, Bewkes got stock awards of $8 million, option awards of $8 million and non-equity incentive plan compensation worth $14.5 million.

Time Warner’s new CFO Howard Averill made $8.2 million, and Gary Ginsberg, executive VP, corporate marketing and communications, got $4.3 million, up from $4.1 million the year before.