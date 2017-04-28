Time Warner CEO Bewkes Earned $32.6M in 2016

Jeff Bewkes, CEO of Time Warner, which is in the process of completing its sale to AT&T, received $32.6 million in compensation for 2016, according to a proxy statement filed with the SEC.

Bewkes earned $31.5 million in 2015 and $32.9 million in 2014.

Bigger raises went to Time Warner CFO Howard Averill and general counsel Paul Cappuccio.



Averill’s compensation rose to $20.3 million from $10.8 million the prior year. His pay included $12.4 million in stock awards.

Cappuccio got $16.3 million, up from $9.5 million. His pay included $9 million in stock awards.

Compensation for Gary Ginsberg, executive VP for corporate marketing and communications, rose to $6.9 million from $5.2 million in 2015.