Time Warner Cable Unveils Signature Home
Time Warner Cable took the cover off its much anticipated high-end
service offering - Signature Home - a high-end package that includes
more than 180 channels of video, 50 Megabits per second high-speed
Internet service, phone and white-glove customer service.
Time Warner Cable began testing
the service in Charlotte, N.C., in November. The launch comes shortly
after Time Warner Cable unveiled a lower-cost tier, called TV Essentials, for more price conscious customers.
For about $199.99 per month Signature Home customers will receive:
•
Signature Service - A dedicated personal service assistant will ensure
that a Connections Specialist is deployed to the customer's home in a
timely manner. Connections Specialists will install all services and
equipment and then assess additional connectivity issues and solutions
based on individual homes and customer lifestyles.
• Whole House
DVR - allows customers to record up to four channels at one time,
enables them to record a TV show and play it back in any room in the
house, and provides the capacity to store up to 150 hours of HD
content.
