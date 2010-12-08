Time Warner Cable Unveils Signature Home

Time Warner Cable took the cover off its much anticipated high-end

service offering - Signature Home - a high-end package that includes

more than 180 channels of video, 50 Megabits per second high-speed

Internet service, phone and white-glove customer service.

Time Warner Cable began testing

the service in Charlotte, N.C., in November. The launch comes shortly

after Time Warner Cable unveiled a lower-cost tier, called TV Essentials, for more price conscious customers.

For about $199.99 per month Signature Home customers will receive:

•

Signature Service - A dedicated personal service assistant will ensure

that a Connections Specialist is deployed to the customer's home in a

timely manner. Connections Specialists will install all services and

equipment and then assess additional connectivity issues and solutions

based on individual homes and customer lifestyles.

• Whole House

DVR - allows customers to record up to four channels at one time,

enables them to record a TV show and play it back in any room in the

house, and provides the capacity to store up to 150 hours of HD

content.



To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.