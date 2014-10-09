Time Warner Cable Shareholders Approve Comcast Merger

In an event that shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone, Time Warner Cable shareholders approved the cable operator’s pending merger with Comcast in a special meeting in New York today.

According to TWC, more than 99% of votes were cast in favor of the deal, similar to Comcast’s shareholder vote on Oct. 8.

In a statement, Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Rob Marcus called the vote “an important milestone as we work towards completing our merger.”

