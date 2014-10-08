Comcast Shareholders Approve Time Warner Cable Merger

As expected, Comcast shareholders overwhelmingly approved its pending $69 billion merger with Time Warner Cable in a special meeting in Philadelphia Wednesday.

According to Comcast, more than 99% of shareholders approved the deal, which would involve issuing 2.875 shares of Comcast stock for every share of Time Warner Cable.

Time Warner Cable shareholders are scheduled to vote on the deal in a separate special meeting Oct. 9 in New York.

