Time Warner Cable Set To Launch Epix March 18

Time Warner Cable will launch Epix, the premium entertainment service, beginning March 18.

A distribution agreement between Time Warner Cable and Viacom that included Epix was announced in December.

Epix, launched in 2009 as a multi-screen offering, is now being carried by most of the industry’s major distributors except for DirecTV and Comcast, which has agreed to acquire Time Warner Cable. It is available in 45 million homes.

Basic TWC subscribers will be able watch Epix, Epix2, Epix 3 and Epix Drive-in for free for the first three months as part of a special introductory offer.

“This launch expands our footprint into new markets and provides an exciting opportunity for Epix to bring Hollywood’s biggest films and blockbuster content to Time Warner Cable’s large base of subscribers,” Mark Greenberg (pictured), president and CEO of Epix, said in a statement.

Epix is a joint venture of Viacom and its Paramount Pictures unit, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Lionsgate.

“We’re very pleased to launch Epix on linear channels, VOD and through their app and are excited to provide our customers with access to this new source of top quality movie and original content through all Time Warner Cable platforms,” Jeffrey Hirsch, executive VP and Chief Marketing/Sales Officer, residential services at Time Warner Cable, said. “This is yet another way of showing that we appreciate our customers’ loyalty and are consistently working hard to provide even more value to their service.”