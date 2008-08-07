Time Warner Cable NYC Adds Spanish Networks

Time Warner Cable added two channels of Spanish-language programming to its DTV en Español service in the New York region.

The cable operator is adding Ecuavision Internacional (a Dominican channel) and Telemicro Internacional (the international export of Ecuador’s top TV channel) from AlternaTV to a digital tier that already boasts more than 60 Spanish-language and English-language networks.

Time Warner Cable reaches 1.4 million subscribers in Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island and part of Brooklyn, as well as a number of outlying counties in New York and New Jersey.