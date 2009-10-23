Time Warner Cable Launches Lo Mejor On Demand
Time Warner Cable launched its first Spanish-language free on demand (FOD) service Friday, Lo Mejor (The Best) On Demand.
The channel, which launched with a giant, day-long "freeview" in Times Square, features content from Univision and its Telefuture and Galavision services including Cristina, Sabado Gigante, and Despierta America.
The channel will initially be available in Time Warner markets in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Antonio, and San Diego, with more rollouts in 2010.
