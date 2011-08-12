Time Warner Cable Lands Fox VOD Deal

Time Warner Cable reached a deal with Fox to offer popular primetime shows on video-on-demand -- giving the nation's No. 2 cable operator VOD content from all four broadcasters -- although the deal does not cover Fox's TV Everywhere online service.

Under the deal with Fox, announced Friday, TWC's Primetime On Demand service now offers episodes of shows including: American Dad, America's Most Wanted, Bob's Burgers, Bones, The Cleveland Show, Cops, Family Guy, Fringe, Glee, Hell's Kitchen, House, MasterChef, Raising Hope and The Simpsons. The shows are not available the day after air.

Time Warner Cable is offering the Fox shows on VOD with fast-forward disabled. Programs are available in standard- and high-definition.

The MSO does not have an agreement with Fox to give subscribers access to TV shows, which News Corp. is specifically tying to retransmission-consent deals. As of Aug. 15, only Hulu Plus subs or customers of participating pay-TV providers -- with only Dish Network currently on board -- will be able to access new shows on the Internet within eight days after air.

In April, Comcast reached agreements with both ABC and Fox to add their most popular TV series to VOD the day after their premiere on air, making it the first pay-TV provider to provide video-on-demand from all big four broadcasters.