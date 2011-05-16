Time Warner Cable Hits 175 HD Channels In NYC

Time Warner Cable announced that its digital TV customers in New York City now have access to more than 175 high-definition channels and that it had launched a number of new international packages.

"Time Warner Cable offers the best and biggest HD lineup in New York City," contended David Gray, regional VP of marketing for Time Warner Cable's East Region in a statement. He also noted that they planned to rollout "additional HD On Demand channels are coming soon."

Along with over 50 international channels currently available to TWC digital TV customers, the cable operator also announced that it has launched or will be launching a number of new international packages. These include a variety of Hindi, Filipino, Mandarin and Russian packages that offer savings of up to 65% over existing offerings.

The operator also added two channels to its El Paquetazo Hispanic package of English and Spanish language services--Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Movie Network HD.