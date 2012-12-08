Time Warner Cable, Fox Sports in Rights Talks With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers now have two media companies looking

to connect with their media rights.

With the exclusive negotiating window held by Fox Sports'

regional sports network Prime Ticket closing on Nov. 30, Time

Warner Cable Sports has discussed its own deal with the Major League

Baseball franchise, according to published reports and confirmed by sources

familiar with the situation.

Sources also indicate that Fox continues to talk with the

Dodgers on a long-term deal that could be worth in excess of $6 billion over a

25-year term and contain an equity stake in the RSN.

Regardless of which entity emerges victorious or whether the

Dodgers look to establish their own channel, Prime Ticket will televise the

club's games during the 2013 MLB campaign under the final year of its contract.

Officials at Time Warner Cable Sports, which wrested Los

Angeles Lakers rights from Fox Sports West and launched a pair of club-centric

services in October, including the nation's first Spanish-language RSN,

declined comment on questions about whether it has entered the negotiations.

Fox officials also declined to address the proceedings.