Time Warner Cable Expands VOD Measurement with Rentrak

Time Warner Cable awarded media-measurement firm Rentrak a multiyear services contract to provide it with video-on-demand measurement and analytical services.

Portland, Ore.-based Rentrak, which provides customizable data and analytic tools to cable operators and programming networks, now manages more than 36 billion transactions from more than 45 million set-top boxes, 35,000 movie screens and 10,000 home-video locations across North America and other countries around the world. It said it now processes more transactions annually than credit-card giant American Express.

Other operators using Rentrak’s on-demand measurement tools include Bresnan Communications, Cablevision Systems, Charter Communications, Comcast, Insight Communications, Suddenlink Communications, Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV and WideOpenWest. Cox Communications is the only major operator to not use Rentrak’s OnDemand Essentials product.

"Rentrak provides a variety of on demand and linear data solutions for 23 MSOs and more then 90 broadcast and cable networks," said Cathy Hetzel, president of the advanced media and information division at Rentrak, in a statement. "No other company can replicate Rentrak's ability and experience tracking census-level data and providing unparalleled insight that enables our partners to make intelligent business decisions."