Time Warner Cable Expands Carriage of Myx TV
Time Warner Cable has expanded its carriage of Myx TV, adding it to digital channels on its systems in Southern California.
The Asian American-targeted English-language channel will be available in Los Angeles, San Diego and Desert Cities, Calif., as well as Yuma, Ariz. (ch. 1454).
Launched in 2007, Myx TV is a satellite/cable network—live and on-demand—that had been available to over 12 million households, but with the addition of the new TWC systems now tops 15 million, according to a spokesperson for the channel.
