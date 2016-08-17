Time Warner Cable Arena Being Renamed ‘Spectrum Center’

The Time Warner Cable Arena, the home of the Charlotte Hornets, is being renamed “Spectrum Center” to reflect the branding of Charter Communications, which wrapped up its acquisition of Time Warner Cable in mid-May.

The naming rights for the arena went to Charter following the merger. Charter uses the Spectrum brand for its range of video, internet, voice and business services. TWC entered the original agreement in 2008 with Hornets Sports & Entertainment.

They said Spectrum branding will be swapped in leading up to the 2016-2017 season throughout the arena, including exterior and interior signage, the court, and a new scoreboard. Other branding tied to the venue’s website and social media handles will be announced later.

