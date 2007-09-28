Time Warner Cable Adds TBS HD

Time Warner Cable is adding TBS HD in time for the Major League Baseball playoffs, which start next week.

A spokesman for the cable operator confirmed that it has the rights to carry the channel and that it will launch Monday. While it will be available across most of the company’s systems, there is no certainty that it will be entirely rolled out Monday. In New York, it will be carried on channel 708.

Carriers have been scrambling to launch the channel on their systems ahead of the baseball playoffs. TBS will broadcast games from the American and National League Divisional Series, as well as the National League Championship Series.

Comcast currently has the channel available across 65%-70% of its systems, while Cablevision Systems announced that it added the network Thursday. Satellite-television provider DirecTV launched TBS HD earlier this week as part of its 21-channel HD expansion.