Time Warner Cable Adds Longhorn Network

Time Warner Cable and ESPN announced late Friday that the Longhorn Network is now available to the MSO's subscribers in Texas.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The University of Texas network will be available fon TWC's expanded basic cable service. In the greater Austin area, it will be on channel 1593 in HD and channel 444 in SD.

Texas kicks off its college football season Saturday against New Mexico State at 7 p.m. CT.

"We're really excited to have reached an agreement that brings Longhorn Network's programming to Time Warner Cable," said Andrew Rosenberg, senior VP, content acquisition for Time Warner Cable. "We know we count a lot of UT fans among our customers, and we've worked hard with our colleagues at ESPN to finalize an agreement in time to bring them tomorrow's game."