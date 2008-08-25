Time Warner, Big 10 Network Strike Carriage Deal

Time Warner Cable and Big 10 Network struck a carriage deal late Monday that will see the college sports channel on Time Warner’s expanded basic tier throughout Big 10 territory, including Ohio and Wisconsin.



Time Warner and other carriers have been reluctant to add Big 10 to their expanded basic lineups, preferring instead to place the channel on their digital sports tiers.



The terms of the deal that will bring the network to expanded basic were not disclosed.



The deal includes carriage for Big 10 Network’s high definition channel and video on demand programming.



The agreement came just in time, as the Big 10 college football season begins Saturday.