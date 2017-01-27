Time’s ‘Scandal’ Fan Show Offers Real-Time Fan Participation

People-Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN), the free streaming network run by Time, launched the new 16-episode series Scandal Superfan Recap: Gladiators Don’t Run Jan. 26, geared toward fans of the ABC series.

With the show comes a fan interactive element — courtesy a partnership with mobile tech company Burst — that allows fan to interact in real time with the series’ hosts and guests, with an added user-generated video commentary element that appears on the show in near-real time.

The series, hosted by Laura Coates, former federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice, features different journalists and editors from People and Entertainment Weekly each week.

“Burst is proud to play an integral role in this new programming event for PEN,” said Paul Levy, co-founder of Burst. “Burst’s OTT solution will provide PEN with a simple and effective platform to incorporate real-time viewer participation creating even more engagement into the show.”

JJ Miller, executive producer of Time’s Style and Entertainment Group, added: "We are excited to offer this ultimate fan experience as we expand live PEN programming that allows viewers to discuss, debate, commiserate and celebrate the shows and events they love. Coates brings a unique D.C. insider's perspective as the host for this must-join/must-watch weekly event."

“Having worked across all three branches of government, I’ve had a front row seat to real life scandals and the clearance to fix them," Coates said. "It’s such an honor for me to join the PEN family and have the opportunity to share my passion for the law and for Scandal's fashion, passion and drama.”