Tim Tebow Leaving SEC Network for NFL

It’s Tebow Time once again for the NFL.

Tim Tebow, the former NFL quarterback who spent the last year with the SEC Network as an analyst, is back in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that Tebow has signed a one-year contract with the team.

As a result, Tebow will leave the SEC Network, as its heads into its second year on the air.

“We appreciate Tim’s contributions to the launch of SEC Network and wish him all the best as he pursues his NFL dream,” said John Wildhack, ESPN’s executive VP of programming and production. “Tim quickly established a tremendous rapport with everyone he worked with in front of and behind the camera. He has a tireless work ethic and a unique passion for football. Tim developed quickly into an excellent analyst. He has a home at ESPN when his playing career is done.”

Meanwhile, the NFL announced it would unveil the 2015 schedule at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.