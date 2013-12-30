Tim Tebow Joins SEC Network

Tim Tebow is back in football….college football.

The polarizing former Florida quarterback will be joining the upcoming SEC Network, which will launch in August.

Tebow's primary responsibility will be serving as an analyst for the network's traveling pregame show, SEC Nation beginning Aug. 28, 2014. He will also contribute to ESPN platforms including SportsCenter, ESPN Radio and the network's Heisman Trophy coverage. Tebow won the Heisman in 2007.

Tebow will make his ESPN debut Jan. 6 during the network's pregame coverage of the BCS National Championship. That day, Tebow will appear on the 9 a.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, College Football Live (3 p.m.) and College GameDay (7 p.m.).

Beginning next season, Tebow will be part of studio coverage for the new College Football Playoff (semifinals and championship game).

Tebow is the first college football analyst hired for the SEC Network. He joins a commentating roster that includes Joe Tessitore, host of SEC Nation, and Paul Finebaum, host of The Paul Finebaum Radio Show.

“Tim is a SEC icon with a national fan base and broad appeal. He will be a significant contributor to the compelling content we will deliver with the SEC Network,” said Justin Connolly, ESPN's senior VP, programming, college networks. “Tim brings a wealth of knowledge about the game, the conference and the passion among SEC fans.”

Tebow's deal with ESPN/SEC Network will not prevent him from any potential playing opportunities with the NFL. Tebow played for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets over three seasons.