Tim Tebow Joins ‘Good Morning America’

Tim Tebow is adding Good Morning America to his growing list of TV exploits.

The former college football star – and brief NFL quarterback – will work as a contributor for the ABC morning show, beginning Sept. 15. Tebow currently works as an analyst for ESPN and the ESPN-owned SEC Network.

ESPN and ABC are both owned by Disney.

Tebow will help launch GMA’s “Motivate Me Monday” series, featuring individuals and their stories of triumph. He will appear in studio and live on location in towns across America with a wide-range of reports that motivate and inspire.