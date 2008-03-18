Tim Russert to Receive Fred Dressler Lifetime Achievement Award

NBC News senior vice president Tim Russert will receive the Fred Dressler Lifetime Achievement Award from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications June 23 in New York.

The presentation is part of the Mirror Awards, which honor reporters, editors and writers “who hold a mirror to their own industry for the public’s benefit.”

“Tim Russert was chosen to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award because, especially in an election year, there are few more important roles for the media than its role in the political process,” Newhouse Dean David M. Rubin said. “Russert has questioned candidates -- and even the practices of his own profession -- for over 20 years.”

The Fred Dressler award is named for the late cable-programming executive and Newhouse School Advisory Board chair. Last year’s Dressler award went to Variety editor in chief Peter Bart.

Russert has served as managing editor and moderator of Meet the Press since 1991 and is the author of two best-selling books.