Tim McCarver to Step Down After 2013 Season

Tim McCarver, the longtime lead analyst for Fox Sports'

coverage of Major League Baseball, announced Wednesday that he will step down

at the conclusion of the 2013 World Series.





"Although I am neither tired of broadcasting baseball nor

have I in any way lost my interest in baseball, with which I have been

associated as a player and broadcaster for 55 years, it's time to cut

back," said McCarver, during a conference call with

reporters. "I am very proud to have been a part of all the things

that make this game so special for all of us who follow it day-to-day,

week-to-week and year-to-year."





McCarver has been with Fox since 1996 as the lead game

analyst with play-by-play man Joe Buck, and is the only MLB analyst to have

worked for all four major broadcast networks. He has worked 28 consecutive MLB postseasons

on network television dating back to 1984, providing analysis for a record 23

World Series and 20 All-Star Games.





"Like a lot of great broadcasters, I think you start

with one thing and that is that Tim, in a way, was a teacher," added former

Fox Sports president and vice chairman Ed Goren.





"Tim McCarver has chronicled the national pastime on

our biggest stages, including a record 23 World Series and 20 All-Star Games,

for a generation of baseball fans," said MLB commissioner Bud Selig. "As

an analyst, he has always thought like a manager in the dugout, and in the

process he helped redefine what sports fans expected from the broadcast

booth."





"Tim McCarver is not only one of the best sports analysts

I've ever worked with, but more importantly, one of the best I've ever heard,"

added News Corp. senior EVP David Hill. "McCarver lives up to John

Madden's credo for great sports analysis -- the great ones tell you what you're

seeing, but not seeing."





Buck recalled during his first World Series game in 1996 at

the old Yankee Stadium, that he was "scared out of my mind" and said

that McCarver was his "biggest asset" in making him feel comfortable.

"What he's meant to me goes beyond a professional, in-the-booth,

relationship."





Over his career, McCarver won three consecutive Emmy Awards

for "Outstanding Sports Event Analyst" from 2000-02 and was named the

2012 recipient of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's Ford C. Frick

Award.





"I wanted to step down while I know I could still do

the job and be proud of the job I've done," said McCarver.





McCarver's broadcasting career began at WPHL Philadelphia in

1980 calling Philadelphia Phillies games. Later, he spent 16 seasons as an

analyst for New York Mets broadcasts on WWOR, three seasons working New York

Yankees games on WNYW, and one year with the San Francisco Giants on KTVU.





Prior to broadcasting, McCarver spent 21 seasons in the big

leagues, splitting time between the St. Louis Cardinals, Phillies, the former

Montreal Expos and the Boston Red Sox.





His nationally-syndicated sports interview

program, The Tim McCarver Show, is in its 12th season, airing in

all top 50 markets and more than 90% of the U.S.