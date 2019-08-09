Tim Kring Thriller Series ‘Treadstone’ on USA in October

USA Network will premiere spy-thriller series Treadstone in October. Set amid the CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, the series explores the origin story of a covert program that uses behavior modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins.

The series stars Jeremy Irvine, Tracy Ifeachor, Omar Metwally, Brian J. Smith, Hyo Joo Han and Gabrielle Scharnitzky.

UCP is producing Treadstone, which is developed by and executive produced by Tim Kring, who created Heroes and Crossing Jordan. Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner executive produce on behalf of Captivate, which produced the Bourne film franchise. Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas executive produce on behalf of Imperative Entertainment. Justin Levy also exec produces.

The first season follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2SqONEpNlk[/embed]