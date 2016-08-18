Tim Kaine to Appear on 'Late Show'

Democratic VP candidate Tim Kaine will make his first appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Aug. 25.

Current Democratic Vice President Joe Biden made a memorable appearance on Colbert's show last year as the VP was pondering a run at the presidency, with Colbert urging him to do just that. Biden conceded on the show that there is no inherent power in his position, but that the President can invest it with power.

Instead or running for President, Biden made way for Hillary Clinton, who tapped Kaine last month for the second spot on the ticket.

Kaine is the junior senator from Virginia and is a former missionary, attorney, mayor and governor.