Tim Brosnan Leaving MLB

Tim Brosnan, Major League Baseball’s executive VP of business and CEO of MLB Enterprises, will leave in January, the league announced Wednesday.

Brosnan was one of the three finalists to succeed Bud Selig as commissioner, along with Red Sox chairman Tom Werner and COO Rob Manfred. The job eventually went to Manfred.

“I thank Tim for more than two decades of dedicated service to Major League Baseball and our 30 clubs,” said commissioner Bud Selig. “His efforts benefited many facets of our game and contributed to the prosperous state of the National Pastime today. I wish Tim nothing but the best of luck in the future.”

Brosnan first joined MLB in 1991 as VP of business affairs for MLB International and had served in his current role since 2000.