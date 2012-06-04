Tiger Woods' Win at Memorial Tournament Pumps CBS Sports'Ratings
CBS Sports' coverage of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday
afternoon delivered an average 3.8 household rating, the highest overnight
rating for the final round of the golf tournament in eight years.
The tournament, which saw Tiger Woods win the Memorial a record
fifth time to tie Jack Nicklaus with 73 PGA Tour wins, was up 138% from last
years'1.6 rating in the metered markets.
Sunday's final-round rating peaked during the last half-hour
of the broadcast at a 5.7. Third-round coverage on Saturday afternoon earned an
average 2.5 overnight household rating, up 67% from last year's 1.5 in the
metered markets.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.