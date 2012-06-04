Tiger Woods' Win at Memorial Tournament Pumps CBS Sports'Ratings

CBS Sports' coverage of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday

afternoon delivered an average 3.8 household rating, the highest overnight

rating for the final round of the golf tournament in eight years.

The tournament, which saw Tiger Woods win the Memorial a record

fifth time to tie Jack Nicklaus with 73 PGA Tour wins, was up 138% from last

years'1.6 rating in the metered markets.

Sunday's final-round rating peaked during the last half-hour

of the broadcast at a 5.7. Third-round coverage on Saturday afternoon earned an

average 2.5 overnight household rating, up 67% from last year's 1.5 in the

metered markets.