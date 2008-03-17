Tiger Woods Scores Big Ratings for NBC

Tiger Woods’ dramatic and historic last-hole win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational translated into big numbers for NBC Sports, which covered the event.

According to Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings, Sunday’s coverage earned a 4.2 rating/9 share, a 68% increase from last year and the best final-round overnight ratings since 2002, which was also a Woods victory.

NBC’s third-round coverage Saturday also saw a boost, earning a 2.3 rating/6 share, a 21% increase over last year.

Woods’ win was historic in a number of ways: It was his fifth straight PGA tour victory, seventh consecutive win worldwide, fifth straight year winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational and 64th career win, tying him with golf legend Ben Hogan for third all-time.