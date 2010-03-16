Tiger Woods to Play At 2010 Masters

Related: BC Beat: End This Tiger Charade Already

Tiger Woods says he will return to golf at the 2010 Masters.

The news has been suspected for weeks, as Woods has attempted to repair his

image following very public reports of personal infidelities. So damaged was

Woods' personal image that a number of his sponsors, including Gatorade,

Gillette and Accenture ended their agreements with him.

Despite his personal issues, Woods is easily the most famous

and popular golfer playing today, with television ratings in tournaments he

plays in far higher than those he does not. When Woods was injured in 2008,

major tournaments saw significant drops in the ratings.

Woods' return is good news for CBS and ESPN, which will

televise the 2010 Masters tournament. Augusta National Golf Club also says it

will be shot in 3D HD for the first time, and distributed through Comcast to

early adopters with 3D capable sets.

"The Masters is where I won my first major and I view

this tournament with great respect," said Woods in a statement. "After a long

and necessary time away from the game, I feel like I'm ready to start my season

at Augusta."

"Tiger's return to competitive golf at this year's Masters Tournament will surely be one of the biggest stories the sporting world has seen. We will cover the Masters Tournament and Tiger's return across a variety of ESPN platforms, both domestically and internationally," said John Wildhack, ESPN executive VP of programming & acquisitions, in a statement.