Tiger Woods Gets The ‘E! True Hollywood Story' Treatment
The scandal and subsequent fallout involving the world's most-famous athlete will be documented in an upcoming episode of E! True Hollywood Story on Tiger Woods, premiering Apr. 14 at 10 p.m.
The hour-long episode will reveal how rumors of the golfer's indiscretions existed before they were made public and includes a sit-down interview with a high school girlfriend of Woods'.
The show will also look back at Wood's days as a golf phenom, his relationship with his father and his rise and scandal-laden fall from superstardom.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.