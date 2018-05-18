Tiffany, Herbal Essences, L'Oreal Sponsor ABC Royal Wedding Coverage

Tiffany & Co., Herbal Essences and L'Oreal will be sponsors of ABC’s coverage of the Royal Wedding Saturday morning.

Herbal Essence is already a sponsor of ABC’s Good Morning America. It is also the first hair-care brand to be endorsed by Kew, the Royal Botanic Gardens located between Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.Kew scientists develop beauty products rooted in plant science.

Kew was featured in a GMA segment and Herbal Essences had several sponsor billboards this week.

Tiffany is not normally a big TV advertiser. Coincidentally it recently created a video campaign using images of hands to illustrate different types of relationships, including same-sex and mixed race. The theme is "I believe in love."

The jeweler is also a sponsor of CNN’s coverage of the Royal Wedding.

L’Oreal will be promoting its L'Oreal Paris and Maybelline New York brands.

ABC says the sponsorship is illustrative of how its ad sales and news divisions collaborate to tell stories in live programming.

So far this year, there have been 59 integrations into news programming, up from 49 in 2017.

ABC’s coverage of the wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry with actress Meghan Markle begins Saturday at 5 a.m. ET.

Cameras are being allowed inside the ceremony, being held at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Coverage is being led by GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts and World News Tonight anchor David Muir.

ABC’s five hours of coverage will be available on ABC News’ digital platforms, including ABCNEws.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com, mobile apps, social platform and over-the-top services.

The ABC News iOS app will roll out a new feature using augmented reality that will let users take pose with a royal carriage and the Queen's Guard and share the pictures with family and friends.