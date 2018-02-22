Tiffany Haddish to Host ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’

MTV has named actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish to host its June 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the network said Thursday.



Haddish, who starred in the film Girls Night Out and is set to star in TBS’ The Last OG, will host the June 18 ceremony, which honors the best performances on both the big and small screens, according to the network.



Haddish made the announcement Thursday on Instagram:





So I got some Great News Everybody! I will be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards.. make sure you watch Monday June 18th on MTV. The Awards will be in Los Angeles and it will be fun! #MTVAwards #SheReady #godisgood #mtv #godisshowingout

