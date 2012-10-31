Thursday's Knicks-Nets Game in Brooklyn Postponed
The NBA announced that Thursday's New York Knicks-Brooklyn
Nets game that was scheduled to take place at the new Barclays Center in
Brooklyn, N.Y., has been postponed, due to the damage caused by Hurricane
Sandy.
No makeup date has been announced.
The postponement came at New York City mayor Michael
Bloomberg's request; on Tuesday night, the league had said the game would go on
as scheduled. The Barclays Center sits above a subway station and commuter rail
terminal and with most of mass transit still out in New York, transportation to
the game would have been difficult.
"It's a great stadium, it would have been a great game
but the bottom line is there is not a lot of mass transit. Our police have
plenty of other things to do," Bloomberg said at a news conference. There
is no word if the Knicks' home opener on Friday at Madison Square Garden or the
Nets next game in Brooklyn on Saturday have been postponed.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Knicks' Friday game is still
on.
Thursday's game was supposed to be the Nets' inaugural game
in Brooklyn, after 35 years of playing in New Jersey. TNT was scheduled to
carry the game.
TNT will air back-to-back episodes of The Mentalist prior to
Thursday's NBA coverage, which will now begin at 9 p.m. ET with the NBA Tip-Off
presented by Autotrader.com pregame show, followed by coverage of the Oklahoma
City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs game.
