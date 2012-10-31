Thursday's Knicks-Nets Game in Brooklyn Postponed

The NBA announced that Thursday's New York Knicks-Brooklyn

Nets game that was scheduled to take place at the new Barclays Center in

Brooklyn, N.Y., has been postponed, due to the damage caused by Hurricane

Sandy.

No makeup date has been announced.

The postponement came at New York City mayor Michael

Bloomberg's request; on Tuesday night, the league had said the game would go on

as scheduled. The Barclays Center sits above a subway station and commuter rail

terminal and with most of mass transit still out in New York, transportation to

the game would have been difficult.

"It's a great stadium, it would have been a great game

but the bottom line is there is not a lot of mass transit. Our police have

plenty of other things to do," Bloomberg said at a news conference. There

is no word if the Knicks' home opener on Friday at Madison Square Garden or the

Nets next game in Brooklyn on Saturday have been postponed.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Knicks' Friday game is still

on.

Thursday's game was supposed to be the Nets' inaugural game

in Brooklyn, after 35 years of playing in New Jersey. TNT was scheduled to

carry the game.

TNT will air back-to-back episodes of The Mentalist prior to

Thursday's NBA coverage, which will now begin at 9 p.m. ET with the NBA Tip-Off

presented by Autotrader.com pregame show, followed by coverage of the Oklahoma

City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs game.