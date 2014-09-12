'Thursday Night Football' Dominates For CBS and NFL Network

The CBS and NFL Network premiere of Thursday Night Football drew an overnight rating of 13.7 in metered markets, combined between CBS and NFL network's gross simulcast numbers. Sources familiar with CBS' negotiations say that the net guaranteed a 12.3.

The game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers was up 215% from CBS' programming for the night last year, which included a Big Bang Theory repeat and a new episode of Big Brother.

Thursday Night Football went up 108% from last year's comparable matchup on the NFL Network.

The night marked CBS' best primetime delivery since May 18, 2006 and gave the NFL Network its best ratings and share, at 23, in history.

The season premiere of NBC's The Biggest Loser drew a 1.6 rating, down 30% from last fall's premiere, which aired in October and did not face competition from football. NBC News special The Secret Life of Pets drew a 1.0. NBC averaged a 1.4 rating and 4 share.

The season finale of ABC's The Quest was even with last week at 0.5. ABC averaged a 0.5 / 2. Fox (0.7 / 2) and The CW (0.2 / 1) aired reruns.

(Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)