'Thugs' DestroyEquipment In Al Jazeera Cairo Bureau

Al Jazeera was

reporting Friday that its Cairo bureau had been ransacked and equipment

destroyed by "gangs of thugs."

The news net

posted a brief story about the attack on its Web site, and various news

operations were reporting it at press time.

There were also

reports that its Web site had been hacked.

The Egyptian

government earlier in the week revoked its license to broadcast in the country

and was shutting down the bureau.

It has remained

a news link to the crisis nonetheless, including by an online stream of live

coverage of the protests, now in their 10th day.