'Thugs' DestroyEquipment In Al Jazeera Cairo Bureau
Al Jazeera was
reporting Friday that its Cairo bureau had been ransacked and equipment
destroyed by "gangs of thugs."
The news net
posted a brief story about the attack on its Web site, and various news
operations were reporting it at press time.
There were also
reports that its Web site had been hacked.
The Egyptian
government earlier in the week revoked its license to broadcast in the country
and was shutting down the bureau.
It has remained
a news link to the crisis nonetheless, including by an online stream of live
coverage of the protests, now in their 10th day.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.