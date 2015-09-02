Three-peat: Starz Renews 'Survivor’s Remorse' for Third Season

Comedy series Survivor’s Remorse has gotten a third-season renewal from Starz. Mike O’Malley has signed on to continue as executive producer and showrunner; other executive producers are Tom Werner, Maverick Carter, NBA star LeBron James, Paul Wachter and Vic Levin.

Carmi Zlotnik, managing director of Starz, said she is “thrilled” to have the comedy coming back. “Since it began, the critics instantly embraced the show, and now we’ve seen its fans grow season over season,” she said. “This all-star creative team, led expertly by Mike O’Malley, boldly tackles the most topical of issues with heart and humor as the Calloway family deals with ‘pro-money and pro-problems’ off the basketball court. We are very happy and proud to have them return to Starz for another season.”

Survivor’s Remorse, following the life of a young hoops star thrust into the spotlight after signing a life-altering contract, made its season two debut during the new Starz Comedy Block on Aug. 22 following fellow original series Blunt Talk. Jessie T. Usher stars as Cam Calloway, while Mike Epps, Tichina Arnold, Teyonah Parris and Erica Ash round out the cast.