Three-Part Nun Drama ‘Black Narcissus’ On FX Nov. 23

Black Narcissus, a three-part limited series set in the Himalayas in the ‘30s, premieres Nov. 23 on FX. All three episodes air that night, and are available the following day on FX on Hulu.

Based on the novel by Rumer Godden, Black Narcissus takes place at a remote clifftop palace once known as the House of Women. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy.

Black Narcissus stars Gemma Arterton as Sister Clodagh, Alessandro Nivola as Mr. Dean, Aisling Franciosi as Sister Ruth, Diana Rigg as Mother Dorothea, Jim Broadbent as Father Roberts and Rosie Cavaliero as Sister Briony.

Black Narcissus is produced by DNA TV in association with FX Productions for BBC One and the FX Networks. Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV executive produce the series along with Amanda Coe, also a writer, and Lucy Richer for the BBC.