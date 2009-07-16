Three Orlando Outlets Share

The Orlando news outlets WKMG, WOFL and Central Florida News 13 launched a content sharing arrangement in the #19 DMA this week, reports the Orlando Sentinel. While pools are increasingly popular among otherwise rival stations around the country, Orlando's is unique because it couples broadcast with cable: WKMG is owned by Post-Newsweek,

WOFL is owned by Fox, and News 13 is owned by cable operator Bright House Networks.

The arrangement calls for the stations to share content from scheduled events, such as a Buzz Aldrin book signing.

One person close to the agreement described it as an experiment.

WKMG General Manager Skip Valet says they're interested in adding more stations to the pool, but WFTV news director Bob Jordan tells the Sentinel no thanks. "Why would the leader throw a lifeline to his competitors?" he says.

WFTV is owned by Cox. The Cox station in Atlanta, WSB, also declined an invite to the pool party in that market.