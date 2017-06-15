Three New Episodes of ‘Kate Plus 8’ Start on TLC July 10

TLC has three new episodes of Kate Plus 8 starting Monday, July 10. The limited run includes what TLC calls “a very special sextuplet birthday bash” as the children celebrate their 13th birthday.

Kate Gosselin, mother of sextuplets and twins, stars.

Kate Plus 8 is produced by Figure 8 Films for TLC.

The show was previously known as Jon & Kate Plus 8, before Jon and Kate divorced. TLC canceled Kate Plus 8 in 2011 but left open the possibility of specials about the family.

The premiere sees the family prepare for Halloween, with the kids converting the family barn into a haunted house. The three episodes also include a ski trip to Vermont and then the birthday bash.

TLC is part of Discovery Communications.