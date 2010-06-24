Three MSOs Will Televise 3D NASCAR Coverage
Count Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks as members of
the pit crew for the first 3D telecast of a NASCAR race.
Those
distributors have joined DirecTV's soon-to-launch N3D network in
commiting to televise the
3D version of the Coke Zero 400 on July 3, with coverage from
Daytona International Speedway set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Deal terms with
Turner and NASCAR Media Group were not disclosed.
The 3D
production will feature two custom racing feeds produced specifically
for 3D. The first will cover the racing action from strategically placed
cameras around the track, while the second stream will provide a 3D
view from pit row. In order to experience the event in 3D, viewers will
need a 3D TV display with matching 3D glasses.
