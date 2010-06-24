Three MSOs Will Televise 3D NASCAR Coverage

Count Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks as members of

the pit crew for the first 3D telecast of a NASCAR race.

Those

distributors have joined DirecTV's soon-to-launch N3D network in

commiting to televise the

3D version of the Coke Zero 400 on July 3, with coverage from

Daytona International Speedway set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Deal terms with

Turner and NASCAR Media Group were not disclosed.

The 3D

production will feature two custom racing feeds produced specifically

for 3D. The first will cover the racing action from strategically placed

cameras around the track, while the second stream will provide a 3D

view from pit row. In order to experience the event in 3D, viewers will

need a 3D TV display with matching 3D glasses.



