Three Markets Go Retro with Retro Television Network

Retro Television Network will partner with Barrington Broadcasting Group to launch RTN on the digital streams of WNWO Toledo, Ohio; KXRM Colorado Springs; and WPBN Traverse City, Mich.

RTN is replacing music channel The Tube, which “ceased its national broadcast,” according to its Web site.

Owned by Equity Media Holdings, RTN offers affiliates a customized feed made up mostly of classic shows like Get Smart and Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, along with local programming.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to deliver this terrific RTN network programming to Toledo, Colorado Springs and Traverse City,” Barrington director of programming Darlene Goldsberry said in a statement. “RTN provides a unique offering to our viewers and we believe they will enjoy it.”