Three Key Appointments at ‘CBS This Morning’

CBS News has named a new director, managing editor and senior broadcast producer for CBS This Morning. Shanta Fripp was named director of the morning program, overseeing the overall production and artistic vision of the show, in conjunction with CBS News’ creative director. Previously, she was the director of CBS This Morning: Saturday.

Claudia Milne joins as managing editor, effective Sept. 3. She will work with CTM’s senior team on day-to-day editorial decisions, will oversee medium and longer-term planning, and partner with executive producer Diana Miller to manage staff needs. Milne comes to CBS News from ProPublica, where she was the senior editor of video.

Jon Tower has been named senior broadcast producer, guiding the editorial focus of the show and maintaining a high standard of production quality. He’s been with CBS This Morning for five years. Previously, Tower spent 10 years at MSNBC as a senior producer for Morning Joe.

Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil anchor the morning program and Miller is executive producer.

“I’m thrilled to announce these additions to the CBS This Morning senior team,” said Miller. “Shanta, Claudia and Jon will each play a crucial role in continuing to realize our mission: delivering news and original reporting that matters to audiences across America.”