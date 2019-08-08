Three-Day BravoCon Tickets to go on Sale for $299

Bravo said it will begin selling tickets on Aug. 13 for its first BravoCon, an event aimed at the network’s biggest fans.

Three-day tickets will start at $299 for the event, which the network said will feature at least 70 “Bravolebrities” from series including Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, Top Chef, Shahs of Sunset, Million Dollar Listing, Married to Medicine, Summer House, Below Deck and, of course, The Real Housewives franchises.

BravoCon will be held Nov. 15 through Nov. 17 in New York City. The event comes as networks have found success with live events bringing together in person fans of the shows they see on the screen.

A special edition of Watch What Happens Live will be taped Nov. 15 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in front of what promises to be the show’s largest-ever in-person audience. The network said the show will have the largest number of Bravolebrities ever to share the same stage.

Other event including Luann’s Countess and Friends cabaret show, a Vanderpump Rules After Hours Party, Top Chef culinary experiences, Southern Charm brunches and a Real Housewives museum.

There will also be panel discussions featuring the cast and producers of Bravo shows and sneak peak screenings of upcoming programming.

Tickets will be available at BravoCon2019.com.