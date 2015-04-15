Thomas Kail, Alex Rudzinski to Direct Fox’s ‘Grease: Live’

Fox has tapped Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinski to direct its upcoming live staging of the musical Grease.

The Tony Award nominated Kail (Hamilton, In the Heights) will oversee the stage direction while Dancing With the Stars vet Rudzinski will be the live broadcast director.

The production, from Paramount TV, will star Julianne Hough as “Sandy” and Vanessa Hudgens as “Rizzo,” with Marc Platt executive producing.

Grease: Live will air Jan. 31, 2016.