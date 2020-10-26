Thomas Haden Church Board Fox Comedy 'The Texanist'

Thomas Haden Church is on board The Texanist, a multicamera comedy in development at Fox. Church joins as executive producer and star. The show is inspired by a column in Texas Monthly.

The other executive producers are Rob Long, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group, David Courtney, Megan Creydt and Scott Brown.

Church will play an opinionated Austin-area radio show host who calls ‘em like he sees ‘em, dispensing advice to Texas natives and newcomers alike on what he thinks is the true Texas Way of life. But the Texas Way is changing, and his job is becoming much more complicated.

Church starred in Divorce on HBO and Broken Trail on AMC, along with Ned and Stacey on Fox and Wings on NBC. His film work includes Sideways, We Bought a Zoo, Spider-Man 3, Daddy’s Home and Easy A.