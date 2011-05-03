Thom Sherman Upped to EVP of Development at CW
Thom Sherman has been promoted to
executive VP, development at The CW, expanding his responsibilities to oversee
all network programming. He will report to new CW President Mark Pedowitz.
The promotion, which was expected,
gives Sherman the addition purview on unscripted series. The CW's drama and
alternative development executives will now report to him. Sherman was
previously head of scripted development at the network, helping to launch series
like The Vampire Diaries and Gossip Girl.
Sherman has been with The CW since
its launch, joining the network in 2006 as executive VP of drama development.
He previously worked with Pedowitz at ABC where he headed its drama development
department for five years, helping develop Lost,
Desperate Housewives and Alias, before serving as president of
J.J. Abrams' production company Bad Robot.
"A uniquely gifted executive, Thom
possesses remarkable instincts in terms of great storytelling and character
development, and he has cultivated tremendous relationships and earned the
respect of the creative community," said Pedowitz in a statement. "Having
known Thom for many years, I'm thrilled to be working alongside him to help
further build The CW brand with high quality programming."
