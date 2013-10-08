Thom Hinkle Tapped As TBS VP Of Comedy

Thom Hinkle was named VP of comedy at TBS, the network announced on Tuesday.

Hinkle, who previously served as copresident of Steve Carell's Carousel Productions, will oversee the network's original scripted comedy series and will report to Brett Weitz, senior VP of scripted development for TBS and TNT.

"We found ourselves doing a lot of business with Thom while he was at Carousel, and we loved his taste and the style with which he handles talent," said Weitz. "It became very clear to us that we would be lucky to have him on our team, leading TBS's scripted comedy department as we prepare to launch our new comedy Ground Floor and build on the success of our sitcom hits Cougar Town, Sullivan & Son and Men at Work."

While heading Carousel, Hinkle helped secure development deals with NBC, 20th Century Fox and Universal Cable Productions. He was also involved with Shine America and Carousel's unscripted series Slide Show, which was picked up by Fox on Tuesday.